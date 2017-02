TOKYO Aug 11 Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Thursday he was keeping extremely close watch on currency moves, adding that he will work closely with the global community to maintain market stability.

Prime Minister Naoto Kan also said the government will consider what it can do to address what he saw as "somewhat one-sided moves" in the Japanese currency.

Noda and Kan spoke at an upper house budget committee meeting. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)