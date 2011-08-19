TOKYO Aug 20 The Japanese government is considering intervening in the currency market in the wake of the yen's overnight ascent to a fresh high against the dollar, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday.

If the yen continues to rise, Japanese authorities will step into the market to weaken the currency, and will seek understanding for its unilateral action from its Group of Seven counterparts, the paper said without citing sources.

Japan intervened in the exchange-rate market and eased monetary policy earlier this month, but the measures have not kept the yen from rising as investors seek the currency as a safe-haven against risk. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Jon Boyle)