TOKYO Aug 8 The Group of Seven major industrialised nations agreed on Monday to consult closely regarding action in foreign exchange markets and to cooperate as appropriate.

The G7 finance leaders in a statement also reaffirmed their shared interest in a strong and stable financial system and support for market-determined exchange rates.

"Excess volatility and disorderly movements in exchange rates have adverse implications for economic and financial stability," the statement said.

