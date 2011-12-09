TOKYO, Dec 9 Japanese gross domestic product (GDP) grew a revised 1.4 percent in July-September from the previous quarter, slightly slower than preliminary data as capital spending fell due to worries about the strong yen.

The figure compared with a preliminary 1.5 percent increase and with a median forecast for a revised 1.3 percent rise.

The revised figure translates into annualised growth of 5.6 percent in real, price-adjusted terms, the Cabinet Office said on Friday. That compares with an initial reading of 6.0 percent annualised growth and a median forecast for a 5.2 percent annualised expansion.

Following is a table of revised GDP data for July-September and April-June (in percent, median consensus market forecasts in parentheses): --------------------------------------------------------------

JULY-SEPT JULY-SEPT APRIL-JUNE

revised prelim revised -------------------------------------------------------------- Qtr-on-qtr Real GDP +1.4 (+1.3) +1.5 -0.5 Real GDP (annualised) +5.6 (+5.2) +6.0 -2.0 Nominal GDP +1.2 +1.4 -1.6 Nominal GDP (annualised) +5.0 +5.6 -6.1 Gross Domestic Income +1.1 +1.3 -0.8 -------------------------------------------------------------- (in real terms) JULY-SEPT JULY-SEPT APRIL-JUNE

revised prelim revised -------------------------------------------------------------- Private demand +1.1 +1.4 0.0 Private consumption +0.7 +1.0 +0.3 Household spending +0.7 +1.0 +0.3 Housing +5.2 +5.0 -2.0 Capital spending -0.4 (-0.1) +1.1 -0.5 -------------------------------------------------------------- Public demand 0.0 -0.1 +1.9 Government outlays +0.2 +0.4 +0.7 Capital investment -1.0 -2.8 +6.7 -------------------------------------------------------------- Exports +7.3 +6.2 -5.9 Imports +3.5 +3.4 +0.4 Contribution to GDP (in pct pt) External demand +0.6 +0.4 -1.0 Domestic demand +0.8 +1.0 +0.5 Private inventory +0.3 +0.2 -0.0 -------------------------------------------------------------- GDP deflator (yr-on-yr) -2.2 -1.9 -2.4 Domestic demand deflator -0.7 -0.4 -1.1

(yr-on-yr) -------------------------------------------------------------- (Note figures may not tally due to rounding. Gross domestic income, which incorporates the impact of changes in terms of trade, measures the economy's capacity to generate income.) To view the full tables, go to the Cabinet Office's website here (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Joseph Radford)