TOKYO Dec 21 Japan's government now thinks the economy will mildly contract this fiscal year and is set to cut its GDP forecast to a contraction of 0.1 percent compared to its prior estimate of 0.5 percent growth, a government source said on Wednesday.

It will also cut its forecast for the next fiscal year beginning in April to 2.2 percent growth compared to its previous estimate of growth between 2.7 percent and 2.9 percent, the source said.

Those forecasts are still much rosier than the average predictions of a 0.4 percent contraction for this fiscal year and then a 1.8 percent expansion from a Reuters poll of economists.

The export-reliant economy's recovery prospects are increasingly under threat from Europe's debt crisis, a slowdown in the global economy and the persistent strength of the yen, which hurts its exports. (Reporting by Shinji Kitamura; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)