By Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Feb 17 Japan's economy grew at a much
slower pace than expected at the end of last year, posing a
challenge to policymakers as massive government stimulus
efforts showed few signs of sparking momentum in consumption and
exports.
The data showing disappointing private consumption,
business investment and shipments came as the Bank of Japan met
to review its ultra-easy policy, with markets widely expecting
the central bank to hold firm to the current pace of bond-buying
stimulus.
However, pressure is likely to mount on the BOJ and the
government to do more in coming months, especially if a planned
sales tax hike in April proves more damaging to growth than
expected.
The Cabinet Office said on Monday that the economy grew 0.3
percent in the fourth quarter, well below the median estimate
for a 0.7 percent increase and followed 0.3 percent growth in
July-September.
It was the fourth successive quarter of growth, which is the
best run for the world's third-largest economy in more than
three years.
Economists still expect that growth will accelerate in the
current quarter as shoppers buy more goods before the tax hike,
but any further disappointments could increase the need for
further fiscal and monetary stimulus.
"I am not so concerned about domestic demand given a buying
rush ahead of a sales tax hike in April will play out more
strongly in the current quarter," said Taro Saito, senior
economist at NLI Research Institute.
"What's more worrying is sluggish exports despite
long-expected impact of a weak yen on boosting external demand."
Export growth has remained sluggish over recent quarters,
partly reflecting softer demand in Asian markets though some of
it also underlined the shift by Japanese companies of their
manufacturing plants to offshore centres.
The weak external sector is a worry for Japan especially as
the initial burst of momentum created by Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's unprecedented monetary and fiscal expansionary policies
start to fade.
After decades of lacklustre growth, during which time China
overtook Japan as the world's second-biggest economy, Abe swept
to power in December 2012 with a bold plan to end deflation and
strengthen economic reforms.
His policies, dubbed Abenomics, helped Japan's economy speed
past many of its Group of seven counterparts in the first half
of last year, but the latest data will raise doubts about Abe's
strategy.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average opened
higher but then fell 0.4 percent as the slower-than-expected
growth weighed on sentiment. It has since rebounded 0.3 percent.
On an annualised basis, Japan's economy grew 1.0 percent,
below the median estimate for a 2.8 percent rise and 3.2 percent
annualised growth in the United States in the same quarter, the
Cabinet Office data showed.
SLACKENING MOMENTUM
Capital expenditure, a weak link in Japan's rebound so far,
rose 1.3 percent in October-December. This marked the quickest
growth in two years but was still less than the median forecast
for a 1.9 percent gain.
The data adds to recent signs of slackening momentum in the
economy, including from a closely-watched leading indicator of
capital expenditure that suggests companies could turn more
cautious this year due to worries about consumer spending.
In the fourth quarter private consumption, which makes up
about 60 percent of the economy, grew 0.5 percent from the third
quarter.
That was less that the median estimate for 0.7 percent in
October-December, suggesting that a spurt in demand ahead of the
sales tax hike is not as strong as anticipated.
The government will increase the sales tax in April to 8
percent from 5 percent, and consumers have been buying cars,
homes and durable goods before the tax increase.
Some companies have indicated they are willing to raise
salaries during annual wage negotiations with labour unions held
in the spring, which is an important barometer of whether Abe's
economic policies are working.
Still, some economists worry wage gains will not be strong
enough to support consumer spending after the tax hike takes
effect.
"Optimists say the last time the sales tax was raised in
1997, consumption stumbled not because of the tax hike but
because of a financial crisis," said Takumi Tsunoda, senior
economist at Shinkin Central Bank Research Institute.
"But at that time, wages were growing 1.5 percent. Today
wages are up just 0.4 percent. So the negative impact on
consumers' real purchasing power will be bigger this time."
External demand subtracted 0.5 percentage point from growth,
versus the median estimate for a 0.4 percentage point
subtraction. The negative contribution is due partly to Japan's
expanding domestic demand, which is boosting imports.
However, some economists worry that net exports could
subtract from growth this year as companies continue to look for
low-cost places outside of Japan to produce their goods, which
means they ship less from Japan.
Recent turmoil in emerging markets, have also raised
concerns about an external shock harming shipments.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has dismissed the need for
additional monetary easing as consumer prices are headed toward
its 2 percent inflation target and as overseas economies
recover.
At its policy review on Tuesday the BOJ is widely expected
to maintain its commitment of increasing base money at an annual
pace of 60-70 trillion yen ($585-$683 billion) -- the world's
biggest money-printer after the U.S. Federal Reserve started to
trim back its own stimulus program since January.