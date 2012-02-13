TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's economy shrank 0.6 percent in October-December from the previous quarter as a global economic slowdown, Thai floods and a strong yen dealt a blow to the economy just as it was emerging from a recession wrought by last year's devastating earthquake.

The decline was bigger than economists' median forecast for a 0.3 percent contraction, and followed a revised 1.7 percent expansion in July-September, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.

Following is a table of October-December and revised July-September GDP data (in percent, median consensus market forecasts in parentheses:) ----------------------------------------------------------------

OCT-DEC JULY-SEPT ---------------------------------------------------------------- Qtr-on-qtr Real GDP -0.6 (-0.3) +1.7 Real GDP (annualised) -2.3 (-1.4) +7.0 Nominal GDP -0.8 +1.5 Nominal GDP (annualised) -3.1 +6.1 Gross Domestic Income -0.6 +1.4 ----------------------------------------------------------------

(in real terms) OCT-DEC JULY-SEPT --------------------------------------------------------------- Private demand +0.2 +1.3 Private consumption +0.3 (+0.2) +1.0 Household spending +0.3 +1.0 Housing -0.8 +4.5 Capital spending +1.9 (+0.9) -0.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Public demand -0.2 -0.0 Government outlays +0.3 +0.3 Capital investment -2.5 -1.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------- External Exports -3.1 +8.6 Imports +1.0 +3.4 Contribution to GDP (in pct pt) external demand -0.6 (-0.6) +0.8 domestic demand +0.1 +0.9 private inventory -0.3 +0.2 ----------------------------------------------------------------

GDP deflator (yr-on-yr) -1.6 -2.1 Domestic demand deflator -0.3 -0.7

(yr-on-yr) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Note figures may not tally due to rounding. Gross domestic income, which incorporates the impact of changes in terms of trade, measures the economy's capacity to generate income.)

To view the full tables, go to the Cabinet Office's website here (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko)