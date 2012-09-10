* Q2 GDP growth revised to +0.2 pct vs forecast +0.3 pct
* Capital expenditure revised down as domestic demand weak
* Political gridlock leaves policymaking in limbo
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Sept 10 Japan's economy grew less than
initially estimated in the second quarter as companies cut
capital spending due to growing signs that Europe's sovereign
debt crisis and a slowdown in China's economy are denting global
demand.
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose a revised 0.2 percent in
April-June from the previous quarter, less than the median 0.3
percent forecast and the government's preliminary estimate of
0.3 percent expansion.
The data are another sign the boost to domestic demand from
spending on rebuilding of the tsunami-ravaged northeast is
waning and policymakers may need to take action in coming months
to bolster growth.
"Support from reconstruction demand was not as strong as we
had previously expected," said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist,
with Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance in Tokyo.
"Japan's economy is probably at a standstill in
July-September as the overseas economy has been slowing more
rapidly than expected."
On an annualised basis, the economy grew 0.7 percent, below
the median estimate of 1.0 percent and half of the preliminary
rate of 1.4 percent, according to Cabinet Office data on Monday.
However, quarter-on-quarter capital expenditure growth was
revised down less than expected to 1.4 percent from 1.5 percent,
compared with a 0.9 percent forecast by economists.
In a sign of slackening foreign demand for Japanese goods
caused by the euro zone debt crisis and China's slowdown, the
July current account surplus came 40.6 percent below year-ago
levels, reflecting a drop in exports.
However, due to a slower rise in imports, the fall in the
surplus to 625.4 billion yen ($8 billion) was less pronounced
than the forecast 56.8 percent drop to 455.0 billion.
Japan's economy has so far outpaced growth of most G7
countries on solid private consumption and reconstruction
spending. But exports in July posted the sharpest annual drop in
six months, in line with trends seen in other export-driven
Asian economies, casting doubt on Japan's recovery prospects.
The Bank of Japan holds its next rate review on Sept. 18-19.
Many market players expect the central bank will hold off on an
easing until Oct. 30, when it reviews its long-term economic and
price forecasts in a semi-annual outlook report.
"The Bank of Japan is expected to implement additional
easing steps in September or in October as the economy has been
weaker than the bank's assessments. If the yen appreciates
sharply, depending on Fed moves this month, the BOJ may have to
take action," said Meiji Yasuda's Kodama.
Should the economy require more fiscal stimulus, the policy
response could be delayed as policymaking has ground to a halt
due to a stand-off between the ruling and opposition parties.