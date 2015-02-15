(Adds details, background)
* Q4 GDP up annualised 2.2 pct vs f'cast +3.7 pct
* External demand adds to growth on steady exports
* Private consumption rises but less than expected
By Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Feb 16 Japan's economy rebounded from
recession to grow an annualised 2.2 percent in the final quarter
of last year, giving a much-needed boost to premier Shinzo Abe's
efforts to shake off decades of stagnation even as the global
outlook deteriorates.
But the expansion was smaller than a 3.7 percent increase
forecast in a Reuters poll, suggesting a fragile recovery for
the world's third-largest economy as consumer mood remained soft
and uneven global growth weighed on exports.
Still, the return to growth will allow the Bank of Japan to
hold off on expanding monetary stimulus in coming months, even
as slumping oil prices push inflation further away from its 2
percent target, analysts say.
The data will be one of the key factors the BOJ will
scrutinise at its two-day rate review ending on Wednesday, where
it is widely set to maintain the current pace of asset purchases
in its monetary stimulus programme.
The preliminary reading for gross domestic product (GDP),
which translates into a quarter-on-quarter increase of 0.6
percent, follows two straight quarters of contraction blamed on
the hit on consumption from a sales tax hike last April.
External demand added 0.2 percentage point to growth in the
quarter, a sign the weak yen was finally driving up exports.
Private consumption, which makes up about 60 percent of the
economy, rose 0.3 percent in the final quarter, less than a
median market forecast for a 0.7 percent increase.
Japan's economy slid into recession in July-September last
year, prompting Abe to delay a second sales tax hike initially
scheduled in October 2015.
The slump slowed Japan's quest to beat off nearly two
decades of grinding deflation, and forced the BOJ into expanding
monetary stimulus in October last year.
