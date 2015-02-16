(Adds context on global economy)
* Q4 GDP up annualised 2.2 pct vs f'cast +3.7 pct
* External demand adds to growth on steady exports
* Consumption, capex rise but less than expected
* BOJ seen on hold, uneven global growth clouds outlook
By Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Feb 16 Japan's economy rebounded from
recession in the final quarter of last year but growth was
weaker than expected as household and corporate spending
disappointed, underlining the challenge premier Shinzo Abe faces
in shaking off decades of stagnation.
The annualised 2.2 percent expansion in October-December was
smaller than a 3.7 percent increase forecast in a Reuters poll,
suggesting a fragile recovery as the hangover from last year's
sales tax hike lingered.
The preliminary reading for gross domestic product (GDP),
which translates into a quarter-on-quarter increase of 0.6
percent, follows two straight quarters of contraction, data by
the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.
Economic Minister Akira Amari told reporters after the
data's release that the economy was on track for a recovery with
signs consumer sentiment is picking up.
But analysts pointed to the weak rebound in consumption and
capital expenditure as worrying signs to the outlook.
"These are somewhat disappointing figures," said Takeshi
Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute. "The
situation remains weak and companies are clearly postponing
investments."
BOJ ON HOLD
The rebound from recession, however, will allow the Bank of
Japan to hold off on expanding monetary stimulus for now even as
slumping oil prices push inflation further away from its 2
percent target, analysts say.
"The BOJ is expected to keep monetary policy unchanged for a
while to see the impact from the latest easing," said Taro
Saito, director of economic research at NLI Research Institute.
The data will be one of the key factors the BOJ will
scrutinise at its two-day rate review ending on Wednesday, where
it is widely set to maintain the current pace of asset purchases
in its monetary stimulus programme.
Private consumption, which makes up about 60 percent of the
economy, rose 0.3 percent in the final quarter, less than a
median market forecast for a 0.7 percent increase.
Capital expenditure also rose just 0.1 percent after two
straight quarters of declines, suggesting the BOJ's aggressive
money printing has yet to nudge firms into boosting investment.
In a glimmer of hope, external demand added 0.2 percentage
point to growth on robust shipments to the United States and
China, Japan's two biggest export destinations.
One of the biggest headwinds for Japan is a deteriorating
global economic outlook, which has triggered a wave of monetary
easings around the world to fight of deflationary pressures and
prop up growth.
But Japanese policymakers are hoping a rebound in exports,
which had been a soft spot in the economy despite support from a
weak yen, and lower fuel costs will encourage firms to spend
more on wages and expenditure.
"The economy will recover backed by firm domestic demand as
Japan's terms of trade improves on oil price falls," Amari said.
Japan's economy slid into recession in July-September last
year, prompting Abe to delay a second sales tax hike initially
scheduled in October 2015.
The slump slowed Japan's quest to beat off nearly two
decades of grinding deflation, and forced the BOJ into expanding
monetary stimulus in October last year.
(Additional reporting by Stanley White, Mari Saito and Kaori
Kaneko; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)