TOKYO Feb 16 Japan's economy likely rebounded
from recession in the final quarter of last year, data on Monday
is set to show, giving a much needed boost to premier Shinzo
Abe's efforts to steer the country out of decades of stagnation.
A return to steady growth will also allow the Bank of Japan
to hold off on expanding monetary stimulus in coming months,
even as slumping oil prices push inflation further away from its
2 percent target, analysts say.
Preliminary gross domestic product (GDP) data is forecast to
show the world's third-largest economy grew an annualised 3.7
percent in October-December, according to a Reuters poll.
That would follow two straight quarters of contraction,
blamed largely on a hit to private consumption from a sales tax
hike in April last year, and underscore the BOJ's view the
economy is on track for a moderate recovery despite a
deteriorating global outlook.
"We expect exports to increase gradually, reflecting
improvements in overseas economies," BOJ Deputy Governor Kikuo
Iwata said this month. "Capital expenditure is also seen rising
moderately given improvements in corporate revenues."
Japan's economy slid into recession in July-September last
year, forcing Abe to delay a second sales tax hike initially
scheduled for October 2015. The economic slump slowed Japan's
quest to beat off nearly two decades of grinding deflation, and
forced the BOJ into expanding monetary stimulus in October last
year.
Consumer sentiment has barely improved and a recovery in
household spending remains fragile, as wages fail to catch up to
the rising cost of living from last year's tax hike and higher
import costs from a weak yen.
Still, analysts expect private consumption, which makes up
60 percent of the economy, to have risen 0.7 percent in the
final quarter largely as payback to the post-tax hike slump.
External demand is also set to add 0.3 percentage point to
growth in the quarter, the Reuters poll showed, as the benefits
of a weak yen finally start to drive up exports.
The data will be among factors the BOJ will scrutinise at
its two-day rate review ending on Wednesday, where it is widely
set to maintain the current pace of asset purchases in its
monetary stimulus programme.
The Cabinet Office will release the data at 8:50 a.m. on
Monday (2350 GMT on Sunday).
