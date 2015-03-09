(Adds details on economy, BOJ comments)
* Q4 GDP revised to annualised +1.5 pct vs prelim +2.2 pct
* Capex -0.1 pct vs preliminary +0.1 pct
* Data confirm escape from recession, but challenges abound
for BOJ
By Stanley White
TOKYO, March 9 Japan's economy grew much less
than initially thought in the fourth quarter as capital
expenditure declined in a worrying sign that a rebound in
consumer spending is not encouraging business investment.
The revised fourth quarter data joins a mixed batch of
indicators over recent months that underscore a fragile recovery
from a recession, which analysts say could pressure the Bank of
Japan to inject fresh stimulus later this year to meet its
inflation goal and beat back years of falling prices.
The economy grew an annualised 1.5 percent in
October-December, Cabinet Office data showed Monday, down from a
preliminary reading of an annualised 2.2 percent expansion and
below the median estimate for 2.2 percent growth.
Consumer spending in the fourth quarter was revised up,
showing some parts of the economy are improving. However, weak
capital expenditure suggests Tokyo's policy mix of fiscal and
monetary expansion and structural reforms have so far failed to
generate a virtuous cycle of higher consumption driving
corporate earnings, wages growth and business investment.
"One reason for the disappointing capex is the shift in
production overseas that has been happening for the past few
years," said Norio Miyagawa, senior economist at Mizuho
Securities.
"I still expect the economy to continue to grow, but the
virtuous economic cycle that policymakers have been talking
about really hasn't fallen into place yet."
In response to worries about the pace of economic growth and
in an indication of the BOJ's readiness to defend its inflation
target, deputy governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Monday that
further monetary easing is likely if oil price falls hamper its
efforts to ramp up inflation expectations.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the economy grew 0.4 percent
in the fourth quarter, compared with a preliminary reading of
0.6 percent increase and expectations of 0.6 percent.
Fourth quarter GDP growth was mainly undermined by weak
business investment and inventories.
Capital expenditure fell 0.1 percent from the previous
quarter, less than a preliminary 0.1 percent increase and less
than the median estimate for a 0.3 percent expansion.
The immediate outlook for capex may not look rosy either, as
a Reuters poll forecast machinery orders to have fallen 4.1
percent in January from the previous month, after having risen
8.3 percent in December, the fastest pace in six months.
Consumer spending, which is crucial to achieving
policymakers' aim of spurring sustainable economic growth, rose
0.5 percent, more than a preliminary 0.3 percent increase.
Other data this year on consumer spending has been less
convincing, and there are lingering doubts whether the BOJ can
achieve 2 percent inflation sometime around next fiscal year
starting from April.
Economic growth is expected to accelerate in the current
quarter to a 2.4 percent annualised expansion, according to a
Reuters poll, but some economists have doubts whether this pace
can be sustained.
(Additional reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)