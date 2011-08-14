TOKYO Aug 15 Japan's economy contracted 0.3
percent in April-June, slower than the decline in the previous
quarter as output recovers from the devastating earthquake in
March, Cabinet Office data showed on Monday.
The quarter-on-quarter contraction was smaller than the
median estimate for a 0.7 percent decline and follows a 0.9
percent contraction in January-March.
Japan's gross domestic product (GDP) figure translated into
an annualised decrease of 1.3 percent, smaller than the median
forecast for a 2.6 percent contraction and compares with 1.3
percent annualised growth in the United States in the same
quarter.
Private consumption, which makes up around 60 percent of the
economy, fell 0.1 percent in April-June as some households cut
back on spending after a large earthquake, tsunami and nuclear
meltdown in March.
External demand, or net exports, pushed down GDP by 0.8
percentage point, as the disaster prevented some Japanese
manufacturers from shipping goods abroad, as imports rose and as
overseas economies showed some signs of slowing.
Japan is likely to emerge from recession in July-September
as manufacturers shake off supply constraints, but a soaring yen
and widespread fears of a sovereign debt crisis pose risks to
the country' as fragile recovery.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Joseph Radford)