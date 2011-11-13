TOKYO Nov 14 Japan's economy grew 1.5
percent in July-September from the previous quarter following
three quarters of contraction as exports and consumption
rebounded from a slump caused by the March earthquake,
government data showed on Monday.
The quarter-on-quarter rise was in line with the median
estimate for a 1.5 percent increase and follows a 0.5 percent
contraction in the previous quarter.
Japan's gross domestic product (GDP) figure translated into
an annualised increase of 6.0 percent, the Cabinet Office said,
in line with economists' median forecast of a 6.1 percent rise
and surpassing 2.5 percent growth in the United States in the
same quarter.
Economists expect growth to sputter in the final quarter of
this year as the yen's persistent strength and slowing global
growth weigh down on exports as well as corporate and consumer
spending.
