TOKYO, Sept 9 Japan's gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 0.5 percent in April-June from the previous quarter, revised Cabinet Office data showed on Friday, more than the preliminary figure as capital expenditure weakened more than initially estimated in the wake of the March earthquake.

The figure compared with a preliminary 0.3 percent decline and with the median forecast for a revised 0.5 percent contraction.

The second-quarter data translated into an annualised contraction of 2.1 percent in real, price-adjusted terms, against an initial reading of a 1.3 percent contraction and economists' forecast for a 2.2 percent decline.

Capital spending fell a revised 0.9 percent. That compared with a preliminary reading of a 0.2 percent increase and economists' forecast of a 1.9 percent decline.

Many economists still think an increase in output shortly after the March 11 earthquake and tsunami will be enough to produce robust growth in July-September and pull the economy out of three quarters of contraction.

But some have started questioning whether overseas demand and reconstruction spending will carry the economy further.