TOKYO Dec 9 Japanese gross domestic
product (GDP) grew a revised 1.4 percent in July-September from
the previous quarter, slightly slower than preliminary data as
capital spending fell due to worries about the strong yen.
The figure compared with a preliminary 1.5 percent increase
and with the median forecast for a revised 1.3 percent rise.
The revised figure translates into annualised growth of 5.6
percent in real, price-adjusted terms, the Cabinet Office said
on Friday. That compares with an initial reading of 6.0 percent
annualised growth and a median forecast for a 5.2 percent
annualised expansion.
Capital spending fell a revised 0.4 percent. That compared
with a preliminary reading of a 1.1 percent increase and
economists' forecast of a 0.1 percent decline.
