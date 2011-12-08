TOKYO Dec 9 Japanese gross domestic product (GDP) grew a revised 1.4 percent in July-September from the previous quarter, slightly slower than preliminary data as capital spending fell due to worries about the strong yen.

The figure compared with a preliminary 1.5 percent increase and with the median forecast for a revised 1.3 percent rise.

The revised figure translates into annualised growth of 5.6 percent in real, price-adjusted terms, the Cabinet Office said on Friday. That compares with an initial reading of 6.0 percent annualised growth and a median forecast for a 5.2 percent annualised expansion.

Capital spending fell a revised 0.4 percent. That compared with a preliminary reading of a 1.1 percent increase and economists' forecast of a 0.1 percent decline. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Joseph Radford)