TOKYO, March 8 Japanese gross domestic
product (GDP) shrank a revised 0.2 percent in October-December
from the previous quarter, contracting less than preliminary
data had shown, as capital spending held up well in an
encouraging sign for domestic demand while the country rebuilds
from last year's earthquake, government data showed on Thursday.
The figure came exactly in line with economists' median
forecast for a 0.2 percent contraction and compared with an
initial reading of a 0.6 percent drop.
The revised figure translates into an annualised contraction
of 0.7 percent in real, price-adjusted terms, the Cabinet Office
said. That compares with an initial reading of a 2.3 percent
contraction and a median forecast for a 0.7 percent annualised
decline.
Capital spending rose a revised 4.8 percent, against a
preliminary reading of a 1.9 percent rise, in a sign that
strength in domestic demand will help the economy to recover
later this year.
(Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Edmund Klamann)