TOKYO Aug 13 Japan's economy grew 0.3 percent in April-June from the previous quarter, preliminary data showed on Monday, marking a slowdown from January-March as a rebound in consumer spending starts to lose momentum and as Europe's debt crisis weighs on export demand.

The expansion was less than the median estimate for 0.6 percent growth, according to a Reuters poll, and follows revised 1.3 percent growth in January-March.

Japan's gross domestic product (GDP) figure translated into an annualised increase of 1.4 percent, smaller than the median forecast of 2.5 percent annualised growth and falling short of 1.5 percent annualised growth in the United States in the same quarter.

Private consumption, which makes up about 60 percent of the economy, grew 0.1 percent, versus the median estimate for 0.3 percent growth.