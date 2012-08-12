TOKYO Aug 13 Japan's economy grew 0.3 percent
in April-June from the previous quarter, preliminary data showed
on Monday, marking a slowdown from January-March as a rebound in
consumer spending starts to lose momentum and as Europe's debt
crisis weighs on export demand.
The expansion was less than the median estimate for 0.6
percent growth, according to a Reuters poll, and follows revised
1.3 percent growth in January-March.
Japan's gross domestic product (GDP) figure translated into
an annualised increase of 1.4 percent, smaller than the median
forecast of 2.5 percent annualised growth and falling short of
1.5 percent annualised growth in the United States in the same
quarter.
Private consumption, which makes up about 60 percent of the
economy, grew 0.1 percent, versus the median estimate for 0.3
percent growth.