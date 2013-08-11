TOKYO Aug 12 Japan's economy grew 0.6 percent in April-June from the previous quarter, marking the third straight quarter of expansion, adding to growing signs the positive effects of premier Shinzo Abe's reflationary policies are spreading.

The increase was smaller than a median market forecast for a 0.9 percent rise and followed a revised 0.9 percent expansion in the first three months of this year, data released by the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.

The second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figure translated into an annualised increase of 2.6 percent, smaller than the median forecast of a 3.6 percent increase.