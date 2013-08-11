TOKYO Aug 12 Japan's economy grew 0.6 percent
in April-June from the previous quarter, marking the third
straight quarter of expansion, adding to growing signs the
positive effects of premier Shinzo Abe's reflationary policies
are spreading.
The increase was smaller than a median market forecast for a
0.9 percent rise and followed a revised 0.9 percent expansion in
the first three months of this year, data released by the
Cabinet Office showed on Monday.
The second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figure
translated into an annualised increase of 2.6 percent, smaller
than the median forecast of a 3.6 percent increase.