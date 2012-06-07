TOKYO, June 8 Japan's economy grew a revised 1.2 percent in January-March from the previous quarter, government data showed on Friday, more than initially reported last month, in a sign the recovery was on track due to firm domestic demand.

The rise in gross domestic product was slightly bigger than economists' median forecast for a 1.1 percent expansion, and compared with a preliminary reading of 1.0 percent growth, the Cabinet Office data showed.

The revised figure translates into annualised growth of 4.7 percent in real, price-adjusted terms, against 4.4 percent projected by economists and a preliminary reading of 4.1 percent.

The world's third-biggest economy was hit hard last year after the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, but it has gotten a boost this year from rebuilding in the disaster-struck areas and solid consumer spending. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)