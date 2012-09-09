TOKYO, Sept 10 Japan's economy grew a revised
0.2 percent in April-June from the previous quarter, government
data showed, slower than initially estimated, partly as
companies kept a lid on capital spending amid worries about
Europe's debt crisis and a global slowdown.
The rise in gross domestic product compared with a
preliminary reading of a 0.3 percent increase, the Cabinet
Office data showed on Monday. Economists polled by Reuters had
also expected 0.3 percent growth.
The revised figure translates into annualised growth of 0.7
percent in real, price-adjusted terms, versus 1.0 percent seen
by economists and a preliminary reading of 1.4 percent.
Capital spending, a key driver of the economy, grew a
revised 1.4 percent from the previous quarter, less than an
initially estimated rise of 1.5 percent and compared with
economists' median forecast for a 0.9 percent increase.
Japan's economy has so far outpaced growth of most G7
countries thanks to firm domestic demand backed by brisk private
consumption and reconstruction spending. But sluggish exports
and industrial output are casting doubt on Japan's recovery
prospects, while domestic demand is showing some signs of losing
momentum.