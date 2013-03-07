TOKYO, March 8 Japanese gross domestic product
was flat in October-December from the previous quarter,
government data showed on Friday, revised up slightly from a
preliminary estimate, suggesting that the economy is slowly
crawling out of a mild recession.
The reading compared with a median forecast of economists
for 0.1 percent quarter-on-quarter growth, and an initial
estimate of a 0.1 percent contraction, due to an upward revision
to private capital spending, the revised Cabinet Office data
showed.
That translated into annualised growth of 0.2 percent in
price-adjusted real terms, matching an average forecast of
economists and compared with an initial reading of a 0.4 percent
contraction, the data showed.
Japan's fourth-quarter growth figures compared with an
annualised 0.1 percent expansion in the United States in the
same period, and a 2.3 percent annualised contraction in the
17-country euro zone.
Economists expect the Japanese economy, the world's third
largest, will grow moderately this year on the back of a global
economic recovery and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's expansionary
policy mix of monetary and fiscal stimulus.