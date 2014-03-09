TOKYO, March 10 Japan's economy grew 0.2 percent
in October-December from the previous quarter, government data
showed on Monday, revised down from a preliminary 0.3 percent
expansion due to slower growth in capital spending and private
consumption.
The result compared with the median forecast for a 0.3
percent expansion in a Reuters poll of economists.
The revised gross domestic product figure translated into
annualised growth of 0.7 percent in real, price-adjusted terms,
against an initial reading of 1.0 percent. Economists had
forecast annualised growth of 1.0 percent.
Capital spending rose 0.8 percent in October-December,
revised down from an initial 1.3 percent increase, the GDP data
showed. Private consumption rose 0.4 percent during the quarter,
slower than an initial estimate of 0.5 percent growth.
