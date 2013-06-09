TOKYO, June 10 Japanese gross domestic product
grew 1.0 percent in January-March from the previous quarter,
revised up from a preliminary estimate, Cabinet Office data
showed on Monday, confirming an economic recovery on the back of
sweeping government policies.
The reading compared with a 0.9 percent gain forecast by
economists in a Reuters poll, and the initial estimate of 0.9
percent growth. The revision was due to an upward revision to
capital spending, the data showed.
That translated into annualised growth of 4.1 percent in
price-adjusted real terms, compared with an annualised 2.4
percent expansion in the United States and a 0.9 percent
annualised contraction in the 17-country euro zone in the same
quarter.
Private capital spending fell a revised 0.3 percent in
January-March from the previous quarter, less than the
preliminary reading of a 0.7 percent fall.
