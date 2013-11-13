GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge higher, dollar up before U.S. payrolls
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index marginally higher, Nikkei rises 1 pct
TOKYO Nov 14 Japan's economy grew 0.5 percent in July-September, a slowdown from the previous quarter as gains in consumer spending moderated and exports weakened.
The increase was slightly more than the median estimate for a 0.4 percent rise and followed a 0.9 percent expansion in April-June, data released by the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.
The third-quarter gross domestic product figure translated into an annualised increase of 1.9 percent, a little more than the median forecast of a 1.7 percent annualised increase.
For more background, please access this PREVIEW
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index marginally higher, Nikkei rises 1 pct
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, March 9 Investors are spurning U.S.-based high-yield junk bond funds, Lipper data showed on Thursday, as they keep gobbling up stocks and other risky assets. High-yield bond funds posted $2.1 billion in net withdrawals during the week ended March 8, the most since November 2016, the data showed. The flight from lower-grade corporate debt follows strong performance in t
TOKYO, March 10 The dollar firmed to six-week highs against the yen on Friday and looked set for a modest weekly gain as investors awaited U.S. job data later in the day that is expected to reinforce expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week.