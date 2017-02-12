TOKYO Feb 13 Japan's economy grew at an
annualised rate of 1.0 percent in October-December, posting a
fourth straight quarter of expansion, led by solid exports and
firmer capital expenditure, government data showed on Monday.
The preliminary reading for fourth-quarter gross domestic
product compared with the median estimate of 1.1 percent growth
in a Reuters poll of economists. It followed a revised 1.4
percent expansion in the prior quarter, the Cabinet Office data
showed.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP rose 0.2 percent, versus
0.3 percent growth expected by economists.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, Stanley White and Chang-Ran
Kim)