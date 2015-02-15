TOKYO Feb 16 Japan's economy expanded by an annualised 2.2 percent in October-December after contracting for two straight quarters, supported by a pick-up in exports, the Cabinet Office said on Monday.

The preliminary reading for gross domestic product compared with the median estimate of a 3.7 percent expansion in a Reuters poll of economists.

It followed a revised 2.3 percent contraction in the third quarter of last year, when the economy was hit by a sales tax hike.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP increased 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter.

