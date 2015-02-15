TOKYO Feb 16 Japan's economy expanded by an
annualised 2.2 percent in October-December after contracting for
two straight quarters, supported by a pick-up in exports, the
Cabinet Office said on Monday.
The preliminary reading for gross domestic product compared
with the median estimate of a 3.7 percent expansion in a Reuters
poll of economists.
It followed a revised 2.3 percent contraction in the third
quarter of last year, when the economy was hit by a sales tax
hike.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP increased 0.6 percent in
the fourth quarter.
To view the full tables, go to the Cabinet Office's website:
here
(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White and Tetsushi
Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)