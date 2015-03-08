UPDATE 1-Italian and German yields diverge as ECB trims stimulus
* Portugal/Germany 10-year yield spread hits almost-four week high
TOKYO, March 9 Japanese gross domestic product rose an annualised 1.5 percent in the October-December quarter, revised government data showed on Monday, less than the preliminary reading of a 2.2 percent increase as consumer spending and capital expenditure weakened.
The median forecast was for 2.2 percent annualised growth in a Reuters poll of economists.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the economy grew 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter, the Cabinet Office data showed. That compared with a preliminary reading of a 0.6 percent increase and the median estimate of 0.6 percent growth.
Capital expenditure fell 0.1 percent from the previous quarter, versus a preliminary 0.1 percent increase and below the median estimate of a 0.3 percent expansion. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
LONDON, April 3 The euro hit a three-week low against the dollar on Monday as mixed economic data coming out of Europe added to existing worries about political risk in the continent, driving investors to sell the single currency.