(Corrects paragraph 1 by deleting reference to consumer spending weakening)

TOKYO, March 9 Japanese gross domestic product rose an annualised 1.5 percent in the October-December quarter, revised government data showed on Monday, less than the preliminary reading of a 2.2 percent increase as capital expenditure weakened.

The median forecast was for 2.2 percent annualised growth in a Reuters poll of economists.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the economy grew 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter, the Cabinet Office data showed. That compared with a preliminary reading of a 0.6 percent increase and the median estimate of 0.6 percent growth.

Capital expenditure fell 0.1 percent from the previous quarter, versus a preliminary 0.1 percent increase and below the median estimate of a 0.3 percent expansion.