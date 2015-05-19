GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks mixed after strong Wall Street, dollar gains on U.S. data
* Asia ex-Japan set for 13 pct quarterly gain; Nikkei for 0.3 pct
TOKYO May 20 Japan's economy grew at a 2.4 percent annualised rate in the January-March period, expanding for a second straight quarter on a pick-up in capital spending, the government said on Wednesday.
The preliminary reading for gross domestic product compared with the median estimate of 1.5 percent growth in a Reuters poll of economists. It followed a revised 1.1 percent expansion in the final quarter of last year.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP grew 0.6 percent in the first three months of this year, more than a 0.4 percent increase expected by economists in the Reuters poll.
To view the full tables, go to the Cabinet Office's website: here (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Tetsushi Kajimoto, Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Asia ex-Japan set for 13 pct quarterly gain; Nikkei for 0.3 pct
BEIJING, March 31 China does not have any policy to devalue its currency to promote exports, Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang said on Friday, ahead of President Xi Jinping's first meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump amid tensions over trade.