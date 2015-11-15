TOKYO Nov 16 Japan's economy slipped back into
recession in the July-September quarter, contracting at a 0.8
percent annualised rate on weak domestic demand, government data
showed on Monday.
The preliminary figure for gross domestic product compared
with the median estimate of a 0.2 percent contraction in a
Reuters poll of economists.
It followed a revised 0.7 percent fall in April-June, which
was the first decline in three quarters.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the economy shrank 0.2
percent in the third quarter, the Cabinet Office data showed.
