BRIEF-Omega announces pricing of senior notes offering
* Says priced an underwritten public offering of $550 million of 4.750% senior notes due 2028
TOKYO Dec 8 Japan's economy dodged a recession in July-September with revised government data on Tuesday showing gross domestic product rose at a 1.0 precent annualised rate, up from a preliminary reading of a 0.8 percent contraction.
The result compared with the median estimate of 0.1 percent growth in a Reuters poll of economists. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
TOKYO, March 29 U.S. nuclear developer Westinghouse Electric Co plans to seek bankruptcy protection from creditors on Tuesday as it struggles to limit losses that have thrown its Japanese parent Toshiba Corp into crisis, people familiar with Toshiba's thinking said.