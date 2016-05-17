TOKYO May 18 Japan's economy dodged recession
in the January-March quarter, expanding an annualised 1.7
percent thanks to firm exports and a boost from the extra day
from the leap year, government data showed on Wednesday.
The preliminary figure for gross domestic product compared
with the median estimate of a 0.2 percent expansion in a Reuters
poll of economists.
It followed a revised 1.7 percent annualised decline in
October-December, dodging two straight quarters of contraction,
which is defined as a technical recession.
On quarter-on-quarter basis, the economy grew 0.4 percent in
the first quarter.
