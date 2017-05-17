REFILE-BRIEF-Moody's says U.S. revision of Cuba policy is negative for Cuba
TOKYO May 18 Japan's economy expanded at an annualised rate of 2.2 percent in January-March, posting a fifth straight quarter of expansion led by solid exports and private consumption, government data showed on Thursday.
The preliminary reading for first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) compared with a median estimate for a 1.7 percent increase in a Reuters poll of economists.
It followed a revised 1.4 percent annualised rate of expansion in the prior quarter, the Cabinet Office data showed.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP rose 0.5 percent, against a 0.4 percent rise expected by economists.
