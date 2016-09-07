TOKYO, Sept 8 Japan's economy grew at a 0.7
percent annualised rate in the April-June quarter, revised up
from a preliminary reading of a 0.2 percent expansion, Cabinet
Office data showed on Thursday.
The revised gross domestic product data compared with the
median estimate of a 0.0 percent reading in a Reuters poll of
economists.
The figure translates into quarter-on-quarter growth of 0.2
percent in real, price-adjusted terms, against an initial
reading of 0.0 percent.
For more background, see this PREVIEW
To view the full tables, go to the Cabinet Office's website:
here
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)