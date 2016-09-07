TOKYO, Sept 8 Japan's economy grew at a 0.7 percent annualised rate in the April-June quarter, revised up from a preliminary reading of a 0.2 percent expansion, Cabinet Office data showed on Thursday.

The revised gross domestic product data compared with the median estimate of a 0.0 percent reading in a Reuters poll of economists.

The figure translates into quarter-on-quarter growth of 0.2 percent in real, price-adjusted terms, against an initial reading of 0.0 percent.

