TOKYO, March 8 Japan's economy grew at an
annualised rate of 1.2 percent in the October-December quarter,
revised up from a preliminary reading of 1.0 percent growth, the
Cabinet Office said on Wednesday.
The revised figure compares with the median estimate of 1.6
percent growth in a Reuters poll of economists.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, gross domestic product rose
0.3 percent, versus a preliminary reading of 0.2 percent growth
and the median estimate of a 0.4 percent increase.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)