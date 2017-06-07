TOKYO, June 8 Japan's economy expanded at an
annualised rate of 1.0 percent in the January-March period,
revised down from a preliminary estimate of a 2.2 percent
growth, Cabinet Office data showed on Thursday.
The revised gross domestic product (GDP) data compared with
the median forecast of a 2.4 percent expansion in a Reuters poll
of economists.
The figure translates into a quarter-on-quarter growth of
0.3 percent in real, price-adjusted terms, against a preliminary
reading of a 0.5 percent increase and the median estimate of a
0.6 percent expansion.
For more background, see this PREVIEW
To view the full tables, go to the Cabinet Office's website:
here
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)