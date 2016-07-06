TOKYO, July 6 A Japanese government spokesman said on Wednesday that risk-off selling can be seen in the foreign exchange market, as the dollar slid below 101 yen .

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroshige Seko also told a news conference that the government would refrain from commenting specifically on forex and long-term interest rates.

Recent yen surges spurred by Britain's decision to leave the European Union add to headaches for Japanese policymakers, who are worried about the effect a strong yen could have on exports. (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)