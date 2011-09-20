TOKYO, Sept 20 Japan's government said on Tuesday that it will expand programmes that support employment and boost subsidies for some firms as part of a package to help firms cope with a strong yen.

The government also said it wants to support overseas mergers and acquisitions to help take advantage of the currency's strength.

Japan Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's cabinet in a statement also said the government wants to bring forward some subsidies for investment in renewable energy technology.

The steps agreed to are part of mid-term guidelines on measures to combat the yen's strength. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Joseph Radford)