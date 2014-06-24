TOKYO, June 24 Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world's biggest pension system, should quickly enact changes to its investment portfolio management strategy, the government said in its economic growth plan finalised on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been pushing for GPIF to invest more in domestic stocks and less in Japanese government debt to generate higher returns for the fast-greying population and boost economic activity. (Reporting by Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)