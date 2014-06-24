UPDATE 4-E.ON shares up after $1.4 bln capital raising
FRANKFURT, March 17 Shares in E.ON rose 1.7 percent early on Friday, a day after the German utility raised 1.35 billion euros ($1.4 billion) by selling 200 million new shares.
TOKYO, June 24 Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world's biggest pension system, should quickly enact changes to its investment portfolio management strategy, the government said in its economic growth plan finalised on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been pushing for GPIF to invest more in domestic stocks and less in Japanese government debt to generate higher returns for the fast-greying population and boost economic activity. (Reporting by Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
FRANKFURT, March 17 Shares in E.ON rose 1.7 percent early on Friday, a day after the German utility raised 1.35 billion euros ($1.4 billion) by selling 200 million new shares.
MUMBAI, March 17 India's broader NSE stock index hit a record high on Friday, as bets on improving earnings and additional economic reforms are fuelling a rally that investors believe will lead equity returns to outpace debt for the first time in two years.
MOSCOW, March 17 Russian rouble was close to its short-term equilibrium in February, despite strengthening too much on some days on risk appetite for the Russian currency and foreign currency sales by exporting companies, the central bank said on Friday.