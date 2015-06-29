TOKYO, June 29 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Monday he did not think declines in Japanese stocks would spread or that the yen would suddenly spike due to turmoil caused by the chance that Greece will default on its debts.

Aso, speaking to reporters, said that if Greece left the euro zone, the impact on markets could be big, but that the impact could be limited if Greece defaulted and remained in the euro zone. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)