* Economists say govt forecasts optimistic
* GDP to expand, but consumption may be subdued
* Govt to use forecasts for next fiscal year's budget
(Adds economist's quote, details on policy)
By Takashi Umekawa and Stanley White
TOKYO, Dec 16 Japan's government is on course to
raise its economic growth forecast for next fiscal year on the
assumption consumers will step up on spending, but some
economists worry the figures rely on unrealistic expectations
for wage gains.
The government is likely to project nominal economic growth
of 3.1 percent for the fiscal year ending in March 2017,
government sources told Reuters on Wednesday. That would be an
increase from its previous growth forecast of 2.9 percent issued
in July.
The government will leave next fiscal year's real economic
growth forecast unchanged at 1.7 percent, the sources said.
The projections are used to calculate next fiscal year's
budget, but the government could be setting itself up for
disappointment as wages and consumer spending look set to rise
at a more subdued pace than it expects.
"The government forecasts look awfully optimistic," said
Hiroshi Shiraishi, senior economist at BNP Paribas Securities.
"We expect more moderate gains in consumption. The real key
is wages, but labour unions don't seem to have much momentum
heading into annual wage negotiations next year."
Last fiscal year the economy grew a nominal 1.5 percent,
which Shiraishi believes is a more realistic forecast for next
fiscal year.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government is pressuring
companies into raising wages to bolster consumer spending and
make it easier for the Bank of Japan to meet its 2 percent
inflation target.
However, this approach has had limited success as small
companies, which employ the majority of Japan's workforce, have
remained reluctant to pay higher salaries due to worries about
hurting profit margins.
Last month the government drew up measures to raise the
minimum wage, increase benefits for low-income households and
spend more money on childcare, but many economists say these
steps will have little benefit, a Reuters poll last week showed.
Most economists expect the BOJ will add to its already
massive stimulus in the first half of next year, as inflation
struggles to accelerate, the poll showed.
(Additional writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran
Kim)