TOKYO, June 9 Following are key economic
policy proposals that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is to
unveil around June 27. They are from an outline of basic
macroeconomic policies released by the government on Monday and
a draft of a "growth strategy" of structural reforms, seen by
Reuters.
TAX:
- Commits to "corporate tax reform" without specifying a cut in
the tax rate. Abe has vowed to cut the rate, among the highest
in the world, but the outline indicates the issue remains under
discussion by officials as fiscal hawks seek other revenue to
offset the cut.
GPIF:
- Does not detail Abe's plans for the $1.26 trillion Government
Pension Investment Fund, the world's biggest pension fund. Abe's
government is pushing GPIF to buy more stocks and invest less in
government bonds; asset allocations are to be worked out in the
coming months.
TRADE:
- Pledges a sustained commitment to quickly conclude an
ambitious 12-nation Trans-Pacific Economic Partnership. A panel
on direct investment in Japan will be tasked with consideration
of specific proposals. The multilateral talks are stuck as Japan
and the United States, by far the dominant economies in the TPP,
remain at odds over issues such as access to Japan's market for
farm products.
LABOUR:
- Pledges to boost employment of older workers and young people,
but many politically sensitive issues are marked as still under
debate. Unresolved issues include whether the government will
make it easier for companies to dismiss workers.
- Pledges "complete overhaul" of a controversial foreign trainee
programme, including the period of stay of workers and revision
of the range of workplaces available to them. Says the trainee
programme "is not an immigration policy."
'WOMENOMICS':
- Targets raising the proportion of women corporate managers to
30 percent by 2020 from last year's 7.5 percent. Requires listed
companies to disclose their women-in-management ratios. Targets
expanding places at Japan's day-care centres by 400,000 by 2017.
POPULATION:
- Pledges to stabilise Japan's declining population at around
100 million - representing more than a 20 percent drop - over
the next 50 years. Experts say this will be difficult without
allowing more immigration.
PRIVATE-SECTOR, FOREIGN INVESTMENT:
- Targets opening up $30 billion in public infrastructure
projects such as airports to management by private investors.
Targets tripling the value of projects financed through
public-private partnerships by 2022 from $39 billion in 2012.
- Targets doubling annual foreign direct investment to nearly
$345 billion by 2020. Japan's inbound direct investment is the
lowest among OECD countries at 3.5 percent of GDP.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:
- The Tokyo Stock Exchange will compile by mid-2015 a Corporate
Governance Code to bring oversight of listed companies into line
with international standards. The plan calls for banks to have
at least one outside director; this is weaker than previous
recommendations from within Abe's party to have multiple outside
directors for all listed companies.
ENERGY:
- Pledges to reform the electricity market by 2020, ending
monopoly control by utilities. Promotes import of U.S. liquefied
natural gas. Reiterates Abe's plan to restart nuclear power
plants that pass tougher safety checks imposed after the 2011
Fukushima disaster.
CASINOS:
- Abe's push to legalise casino gambling, a high-profile attempt
to attract investment and tourism, is not in the draft.
Parliament is expected to begin debating a casino bill next
week, but supporters hope it will also be in Abe's growth
strategy, signalling that it is a policy priority.
HYDROGEN FUELLING STATIONS:
- Vows to ease curbs on hydrogen fuelling stations. Toyota Motor
Corp is preparing to launch a hydrogen-powered car in
the United States, Japan and Europe in 2015, a major bet on
fuel-cell technology by Japan's top automaker.
ROBOTICS:
- Promises a "robotic revolution" forum in a bid to boost
productivity. By 2020, Abe wants a 20-fold increase in the use
of robots in agriculture and a doubling in manufacturing.
AGRICULTURE
- Does not address whether corporations will be allowed to own
farmland, considered key to opening up Japan's cosseted farm
sector.
(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by William Mallard and
Ron Popeski)