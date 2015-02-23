TOKYO The Bank of Japan could halve its 2 percent inflation target as the sharp fall in oil prices drags down the country's consumer prices even as it benefits the economy overall, a key economic adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday.

Koichi Hamada, a professor emeritus of economics at Yale University and a reflationist member of Abe's brain trust, told Reuters the central bank should rethink its price target given the changing global environment.

It could cut the target to near 1 percent and extend the time frame for achieving it to three years from the current two, he told Reuters in an interview.

Hamada's comments mark a shift for the adviser, who was an architect of "Abenomics", the policies of massive BOJ easing and government spending that have had early success, since Abe took office in December 2012, in lifting the world's third-biggest economy from decades of deflation and subpar growth.

"It was difficult to predict crude oil prices would decline by 50 percent and it is natural for the BOJ to reconsider its inflation target," Hamada said. "I don't think the BOJ needs to feel responsible for losing credibility by changing its inflation target."

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda vowed in April 2013 to hit the 2 percent target in about two years. As that deadline has drawn closer, Kuroda has taken to saying the target will be met in a period centering on the fiscal year starting in April.

Hamada said there is no immediate need for the BOJ to ease policy further.

"I think the BOJ should wait and see for a while. If there are signs the jobless rate and firms' capital investment become serious, the BOJ should ease policy and the central bank should always have tools for easing," he said.

"But I don't think the BOJ needs to ease policy now."

Hamada expects the economy will continue its recovery and he is "optimistic" as a decline in oil prices will help the growth and a weak yen is positive for the overall economy.

"I think the economy will continue to stay on a recovery path. The surrounding condition for the economy is good."

BOJ BOARD MEMBER

A Waseda University professor and known as an advocate of aggressive monetary easing, Yutaka Harada, is expected to be approved by both houses of parliament to join the central bank's divided policy board when the term of former academic Ryuzo Miyao ends in March.[ID:nL4N0VF1UU]

The government will have another chance to shift the board's balance in favour of Kuroda when the term of Yoshihisa Morimoto, a former executive at Tokyo Electric Power Co, who voted against the October easing, expires in June.

The post would traditionally be replaced with another candidate from the business sector, but Hamada is opposed to this practice.

"I think a BOJ board member should not be a representative of a certain business industry," Hamada said.

"I would not say a board member has to be someone from academics but it is important to appoint a person with expertise in monetary policy."

