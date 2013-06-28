NEW YORK, June 28 Recent volatility in financial
markets is no cause for concern and does not threaten Japan's
aggressive efforts to revive the economy after decades of
deflation, an advisor to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on
Friday.
After surging to a 5-1/2-year high, Japan's Nikkei stock
index has slipped in recent weeks, causing some to worry
about the long-term ability of aggressive monetary and fiscal
policies to revive growth.
But Koichi Hamada told a gathering at the Japan Society in
New York that "stock markets are by nature volatile and
currencies often overshoot," adding that the stock market is
still more than 30 percent higher than it was before the Abe
government announced its reforms.
Aiming to revive the economy after decades of falling prices
and stagnant growth, the Bank of Japan launched an aggressive
course of monetary easing in April, pledging to pour about $1.4
trillion into the financial system by the end of 2014.
This shock therapy also weakened the yen, which in May fell
to a 4-1/2-year low near 104 per dollar, though it has
since strengthened and was around 99 per dollar on Friday. A
weaker yen makes Japanese goods less costly in overseas markets.