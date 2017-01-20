* Risk that Trump may base trade policy on 'wrong economics'
* Japan needn't cooperate with Trump just to please him
* Abe should delay sales-tax hike again if deflation
persists
* Japan should intervene if yen spikes
By Kaori Kaneko and Sumio Ito
TOKYO, Jan 20 Japan should push back if
President-elect Donald Trump bases trade and other economic
policy on "wrong economics," an adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe told Reuters in an unusually direct expression of concern
about potential protectionism.
Koichi Hamada, emeritus professor of economics at Yale
University and Cabinet adviser, also said Abe could relax his
timetable for balancing the budget in the next four years and
should be ready to further delay a planned sales-tax hike to
ensure economic growth.
Threats by Trump, who takes office on Friday, to impose a
"border tax" on imports and take other protectionist measures
have raised uncertainties about global trade.
"There is some danger if he bases his decisions on wrong
economics without listening to good advisers, and if he thinks
that he could manage national economic matters as he does his
real-estate company," Hamada said in an interview on Thursday.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Sumio Ito, additional reporting
by Chang-Ran Kim, Editing by William Mallard and Kim Coghill)