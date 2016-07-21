TOKYO, July 21 A comment by Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda ruling out the use of "helicopter money" as monetary stimulus is a reiteration of central banker's usual stance on the issue, a BOJ spokesman said after the remark caused the yen to surge.

"The contents are the same as always," the spokesman told Reuters, referring to Kuroda's remarks in a BBC documentary that there was "no need and no possibility for helicopter money."

The yen was up by 1 percent against the euro in London on the comment, which was taken to mean Kuroda was quashing speculation of a further monetary easing at the BOJ's next policy meeting on July 29.

The BOJ spokesman said he could not say when the interview was recorded. (Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Kim Coghill)