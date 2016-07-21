TOKYO, July 21 A comment by Bank of Japan
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda ruling out the use of "helicopter
money" as monetary stimulus is a reiteration of central banker's
usual stance on the issue, a BOJ spokesman said after the remark
caused the yen to surge.
"The contents are the same as always," the spokesman told
Reuters, referring to Kuroda's remarks in a BBC documentary that
there was "no need and no possibility for helicopter money."
The yen was up by 1 percent against the euro in London on
the comment, which was taken to mean Kuroda was quashing
speculation of a further monetary easing at the BOJ's next
policy meeting on July 29.
The BOJ spokesman said he could not say when the interview
was recorded.
(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Writing by William Mallard;
Editing by Kim Coghill)