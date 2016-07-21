LONDON, July 21 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda has ruled out the idea of using "helicopter money" to
stimulate Japan's economy and said the central bank already has
measures to ease policy further if necessary, in a BBC radio
interview broadcast on Thursday.
Japanese markets have seen speculation this month that the
government will resort to using what's called "helicopter
money", where a central bank directly finances budget stimulus
through programmes such as perpetual bonds.
Kuroda said Japan had benefited from a clear separation
between fiscal and monetary institutions over the years.
"I don't think at this stage we should abandon this
instutional setting. No need and no possibility for helicopter
money," Kuroda told a BBC radio documentary about how far
monetary policy can be eased.
"We have very powerful policy framework, and I don't think
there's any significant limitation of further easing of monetary
conditions in Japan, if necessary."
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Douglas Busvine)