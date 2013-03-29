BRIEF-Peekaboo Beans announces U.S. expansion and $6 mln financing
* Peekaboo Beans Inc - Company will issue up to 6.7 million units of company at a price of $0.75 per unit
TOKYO, March 27 Housing starts in Japan rose 3.0 percent in February from a year earlier, up for the sixth straight month, data by the land ministry showed on Friday, helped by lower housing loan interest and emerging demand before planned sales tax hike next April. Orders received by 50 major construction companies in February rose 16.3 percent from a year earlier. To view the full tables, go to the official website of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport:
* Peekaboo Beans Inc - Company will issue up to 6.7 million units of company at a price of $0.75 per unit
* Northern Graphite says non-brokered private placement of up 8.33 million units at a price of $0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $2.5 million
MEXICO CITY, March 3 The Mexican peso rallied on Friday to its strongest level since the day following the U.S. presidential election after U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said that a sensible trade deal with Mexico will help its battered currency.