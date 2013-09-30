BRIEF-Goodyear announces pricing of $700 million of senior notes
* Goodyear tire & rubber co- priced its offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of 10-year senior notes
TOKYO, Sept 30 Housing starts in Japan rose 8.8 percent in August from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, compared to economists' median estimate for a 12.7 percent annual gain, as a buying rush ahead of a planned sales tax hike next April boosted orders. Orders received by 50 major construction companies in August rose 21.4 percent from a year earlier, data by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport showed. To view the full tables, click on the ministry's website
BEIJING, March 3 China's leaders are expected to telegraph their willingness at this year's annual parliament meeting to let reforms overtake policy stimulus as their priority amid concerns over financial instability in the world's second-largest economy.
* CommScope Holding Company Inc - priced its offering of $750 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.000pct senior unsecured notes due 2027